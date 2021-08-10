Chucky Thompson Dies: Legendary Hip Hop, R&B Producer Who Worked With Biggie, Usher, Mary J. Blige, J.Lo And More Was 53

D.C.-born record producer Chucky Thompson, who made music with some of the biggest hip hop and R&B stars of the ’90s, has died according to multiple reports.

Producer Young Guru broke the news on Monday and paid homage to Thompson, who mentored him early on at Bad Boy Records.

More from Deadline

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote in a caption to a posted photo of himself and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated my like family from day one.”

He continued: “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on ever session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

Thompson got his start playing for Chuck Brown’s legendary go-go band, The Soul Searchers, before landing a role as a member of the group of in-house producers at Bad Boy Entertainment known as The Hitmen. There, he helped shape the sound of ’90s hip hop and R&B, working with Mary J. Blige, Usher, TLC and more. He produced hits such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear,” Total’s “Can’t You See” and Faith Evans’ “Soon As I Get Home.” He also worked with the likes of New Edition, TLC and Jennifer Lopez and produced “One Mic” for Nas in 2002.

Prior to his death, Thompson was working alongside Shania Twain and was in the process of filming a documentary about his life.

Story continues

His publicist released the following statement:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson. To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.