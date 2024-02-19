Chucky Hepburn on Wisconsin's defense: 'All five guys have got to be locked in'

MADISON – Chucky Hepburn is willing to accept the responsibility of doing whatever is necessary to help fortify Wisconsin’s inconsistent defense.

“All five guys have got to be locked in on the court,” Hepburn said after UW’s 88-86 overtime loss to Iowa on Saturday. “It can’t be three out of the five guys on the floor. It can’t be two out of the five guys on the floor. It has to be five. Everybody’s got to be locked in.

“We’ve got to get back to playing defense for the full 40 minutes. We’re going to get back to it.

"As the leader of this team it is my job to (ensure) all five guys are locked in.”

Maryland has struggled to score but Jahmir Young can give opponents fits

The Badgers’ next opportunity comes at 8 p.m. Wednesday against visiting Maryland. Coming off a performance in which they allowed the Hawkeyes to make 60.5% of their two-point shots (26 of 43) and attempt 30 free throws, the Badgers face a Maryland team that in Big Ten play is 13th in scoring (66.6 points per game) and field-goal shooting (39.8%).

But in point guard Jahmir Young, Maryland has a player capable of breaking down a defense with dribble penetration. He had 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Terrapins’ 85-80 loss to Illinois on Saturday and is averaging 21.2 points and 4.0 assists.

Young’s overall shooting percentage is just 40.8%, but he is shooting 35.3% from three-point range, averages 6.9 free-throw attempts and is shooting 91.9% from the line (158 of 172).

In league games, Young has the second-most free-throw attempts (114). Only Purdue's Zach Edey has more (168).

"He is built like a running back," UW coach Greg Gard said Monday, noting Young is exceptional working a two-man game with center Julian Reese. "And he is from A to B as explosive and as fast and as powerful as any guard in our league. He puts a lot of pressure on you what way. ...

"And he shoots the three well enough that you can't get too soft on the ball or you can't go under (screens) much because he will make threes on you."

Gard had concerns about UW’s defense despite a string of victories earlier this season.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever been where I have wanted us to be defensively,” he said after the loss at Iowa. “All through the lineup, we’ve got to be better. That is the challenge.”

UW is allowing foes to score 5.0 points per game more than last season

UW’s defensive numbers through 26 games this season aren’t significantly worse than last season. The biggest uptick has been three-point shooting.

This season opponents are shooting 36.4% from three-point range (181 of 497). They are making 7.0 of 19.1 attempts per game. Last season opponents shot 31.6% on three-pointers (217 of 686). They made 6.2 of 19.6 attempts per game.

Opponents are making two-point attempts less frequently than last season – 50.1% (464 of 927) compared to 51.8% (614 of 1,185).

Opponents are getting to the free-throw line slightly more frequently, averaging 16.9 attempts per game compared to 14.7 last season.

The bottom line is that opponents have increased their scoring by an average of 5.0 points per game (68.6 from 63.6).

"You can’t put a team at the line 30 times," Gard said, referring to the time Iowa spent at the line Saturday. "We gift-wrapped some possessions for them."

Avoidable fouls and foul trouble to key defenders (Max Klesmit and Tyler Wahl) have caused problems.

For example, UW fouled jump-shooters on consecutive possessions early in the loss at Iowa. Connor Essegian fouled Payton Sandfort, who hit all three free throws. John Blackwell then fouled Tony Perkins, who made both free throws.

“He feels fine physically but you could tell he has been off,” Gard said of Blackwell, who had missed the two previous games while recovering from a hip injury. “He practiced for two days. I didn’t think he was as sharp defensively as he had been prior to getting hurt. He has to practice more. I thought he was reacting a lot rather than anticipating. That puts you a step behind.”

Klesmit got into foul trouble at Rutgers and played just 20 minutes in UW’s loss. Wahl got into foul trouble at Iowa. He fouled out in overtime and played just 22 minutes.

Gard noted Monday that foul trouble resulted in UW's starters playing a total of 18 minutes together in the loss to Iowa.

"We’ve got to eliminate the unnecessary fouls," Gard said. "It was Tyler Saturday. It has been Max at other times. ...

“That is part of us defensively being inconsistent. We get guys in foul trouble. We foul unnecessarily at times."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin working to solve it's issues on defense