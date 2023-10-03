Chuck Rohe, who was a Tennessee track and field coaching legend, dies at 92

Chuck Rohe, a Tennessee track and field coaching legend, has died. He was 92.

Rhode died on Tuesday in Ocoee, Florida.

Born in suburban Chicago, Rohe played football and ran track at Southern Miss. His storied coaching career began as a coach at Hattiesburg (Mississippi) High School in 1955 and 1956, directing both the junior varsity basketball and varsity track and field teams to state championships.

In 1957, he was hired by Furman as an assistant football coach as well as the track and cross country coach.

He led the Paladins their first-ever Southern Conference championship in any sport in 1961, leading the men's squad to a conference title. Under his watch, Furman won indoor track championships in 1961 and 1962, a cross country title in 1961 and an outdoor title in 1962.

Rohe was hired at Tennessee in 1963, embarking on one of the most impressive careers in school history, regardless of sport.

The Vols won 21 consecutive SEC titles across cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field in his nine years with the Vols. His squads boasted a 130-18-2 dual meet record and finished top five in the NCAA six times.

In 1967, he was named the United States Track & Field Coach of the Year. He was also the NCAA representative on the United States Olympic Committee from 1968-76.

Former Tennessee football coach Doug Dickey hired Rohe as the head football recruiter in 1965. He targeted athletes that could both play football and run track, pioneering the tradition of dual-sport athletes.

In 1982, he began a career with Florida Citrus Sports, the organization responsible for the Florida Citrus Bowl. He served as the executive director, establishing a partnership in which the runner-up in college football's Big 10 conference would play the top SEC team not participating in the Bowl Championship series would play annually.

He also expanded the stadium to 70,000 seats. It hosted the national championship game between Georgia Tech and Nebraska in 1991.

Rohe was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1995, the Southern Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2002, the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2002, U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Hall of Fame in 2009, the Furman Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

His last visit to Knoxville was in April 2023 when he was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Chuck Rohe, a Tennessee track and field coaching legend, dies at 92