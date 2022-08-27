Chuck Pagano: Giants’ Wink Martindale wants to dictate game tempo

The NFL assistant coach fraternity is a tight-knit one. Many of them have worked alongside one another as well as across the field as rivals.

Chuck Pagano, a long-time defensive assistant and former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, is one of those football lifers. He’s known New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for many years and chimed in on his friend/rival’s coaching philosophy.

"Wink Martindale gets off the bus bringing nine guys.. he's of the mindset that he's always gonna dictate the tempo of a football game" ~Chuck Pagano#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5E0ZCXkkm9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 24, 2022

“Wink Martindale gets off the bus bringing seven, eight, nine guys,” Pagano said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He’s of the mindset that he’s always gonna dictate the tempo of a football game.”

Pagano was the defensive backs coach for the Oakland Raiders while Martindale served as the linebackers coach there in 2005-2006.

Both have held the position of defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Pagano’s comments are music to the ears of Giant fans, who are clamoring for the days where they possessed a dominant defense with a devastating pass rush.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire