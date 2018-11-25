Chuck Liddell Versus Tito Ortiz Results

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz facing off a press event.

Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, which is just outside of Los Angeles. The main event is the culmination of a feud that started all the way back in 2004. Liddell had defeated Ortiz in both previous fights. The first one lasted only 38 seconds.

The main card of the event began at 9 p.m. ET, with the Liddell vs. Ortiz match getting underway at around 11:10 p.m ET. Golden Boy Promotions didn’t follow the UFC’s system of making all main events five rounds, so Liddell and Ortiz met in a three-round fight.

In the main event, things started off with a feeling out process, with Tito pushing the pace on Liddell.

