Chuck Liddell predicts Anderson Silva knocks out Jake Paul: ‘Good luck to Jake’

Chuck Liddell doesn’t see things ending well for Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match.

The YouTube star returns to the ring on Oct. 29, as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in what’s easily his toughest test to date. The two are set to compete in Phoenix in an eight-round bout at a catchweight of 187-pounds.

Like many, Liddell thinks this is a tough matchup for Paul. He very much likes what he sees from Silva, even at 47 years of age.

“I think it’s a dangerous fight for (Jake),” Liddell told Fight Hub TV. “I mean, he’s got nothing to lose – he’s fighting Anderson Silva.

“He’s got nothing to lose, but that’s dangerous. Anderson is still powerful, he’s still sharp, and he’s a striker. Jake had some good luck with guys that were wrestlers that tried to strike. … One thing is to have OK striking for MMA, but that’s because you have to worry about them taking you down. When you don’t have to worry about getting taken down, then it’s hard to land those big bombs. But Anderson, he’s a striker and has been concentrating on boxing. He looked great in his last couple of fights.”

Silva has looked great since leaving the UFC and switching to boxing. In 2021, Silva took a split decision from Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. after eight rounds and then knocked out fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in just 1:22. Silva also looked formidable in an exhibition bout against Bruno Machado this past May.

Liddell thinks this bout won’t go to decision and expects the Brazilian to have his hand raised in the end.

“I think he wins, I think he knocks him out,” Liddell said. “But hey, man, I’m interested to see it. Good luck to Jake. The kid is fighting. He goes out there and really fights. You have to respect that.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie