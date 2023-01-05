Chuck Howley named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is making a couple of more changes to his staff, announcing that a pair of defensive assistants are leaving the program.
This is his fourth straight finalist selection.
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
Troy Vincent, the league's VP of operations, said during a conference call that all options are still on the table, with two likely results in play.
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
The NFL world is reeling from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Here's the latest.
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
The NFL still hasn't figured out what to do about the unfinished Bills-Bengals game. Here are options it's considering.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
The NFL is reportedly keeping all options open, including postponing Sunday's Patriots-Bills game.
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player still fighting for his life after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, appears to be making progress in his recovery at the hospital.
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Matt Maiocco has the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's thrilling win over the Raiders.
Deebo Samuel was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but Christian McCaffrey was out.
The 2023 NFL season doesnt officially start until March, but the leagues rumor mill is already placing these five players in new uniforms next year.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy understands why he was selected so late in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he still believed he was more than capable of playing quarterback at the next level.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken with Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh
Damar Hamlin's family wants negativity directed at Tee Higgins to end.
The NFL still hasn’t decided whether, or when, the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals will resume. There’s another dilemma potentially looming for the league. During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week [more]