Chuck Howley enshrined as member of Pro Football Hall of Fame
Scott Howley gives Hall of Fame speech on behalf of his father, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley as he is enshrined as member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
