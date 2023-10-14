Chuck it deep, Alabama football. Early, late and every chance in between | Goodbread

The path for Tommy Rees is getting pretty clear.

Chuck it deep. Early, late and every chance in between.

When Alabama football's offensive coordinator dialed up Jalen Milroe's 79-yard, rainbow-arc touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice in the Crimson Tide's 24-21 Homecoming win over Arkansas on Saturday, his offense had generated just one first down to that point and the Crimson Tide trailed 6-0.

A few more deep shots later, not all of them complete, but all sending a message to the Arkansas secondary, the Crimson Tide went into halftime with a commanding 21-6 lead.

There was a 44-yard strike to Jermaine Burton, Milroe's favorite deep target, along the right sideline that flipped field position to help set up a second touchdown. The very next drive, Milroe threw over the top of the Razorbacks defense again to connect with tight end Amari Niblack for a 29-yard score.

Late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, who once (and probably more than once) called the Raiders sideline from the owner's box to demand the bomb, would've been proud.

To be clear, I'm not calling for Milroe to haphazardly sling long balls when opposing defenses are playing coverages to prevent it, nor do I need Penn State coach James Franklin (see his pseudo-rant earlier this week) to explain why that's not smart. Milroe has reads to make, and if the hole in the defense directs him to a 5-yard out route or a check down to a running back, that's where the ball must go.

But that doesn't mean Alabama's offense can't find ways to lean into what it does best. Maybe that means more seven-man protections, or more play calls that include multiple deep routes, or simply putting Milroe on higher alert for deep-shot opportunities when they come. However it manifests, it's become increasingly clear that, despite the Crimson Tide's difficulties in pass protection, what this offense does best is connect long-distance with better-than-average frequency.

It's no coincidence that amid Arkansas' furious second-half comeback attempt, the Crimson Tide wasn't able to connect with the long pass like it did in the first half.

Milroe has a knack for cutting it loose. Burton has a knack for making the grab on the other end, even if single coverage is tight. And he's not the only receiver who can take the lid off. The bonus, as any quarterback will attest, is that even incomplete deep balls provide the hidden value of reminding defensive coordinators not to be too aggressive.

It might not be the offensive identity coach Nick Saban wants, but seven games into the season, it's the identity that's emerging. A rushing display like Alabama's running backs put on in the second half against the Razorbacks, of course, would be a dynamite complement.

But with two of the Crimson Tide's toughest games up next (Tennessee, LSU), it has now established the long ball as a serious problem for the opposition.

And every Saturday, it will need to be re-established.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's offensive identity? Chuck the deep ball, Milroe