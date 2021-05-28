Chuck Clark says he watched tape from rookie minicamp, praises undrafted free agent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens have many leaders on their defensive unit, but one player who has stepped up in a big way is safety Chuck Clark. The fifth-year player has taken on a multitude of roles for Baltimore, including wearing the green dot, which is the responsibility of the person who calls out plays to the defense and helps get everyone situated and lined up before the snap.

Clark’s development into a leader at the NFL level has been a phenominal transformation. He’s embraced his role, and it’s shown both in his level of play and the way he carries himself and approaches the game. When asked about undrafted safety Ar’Darius Washington, Clark praised the former TCU product, but also dropped in the fact that he watched the film from rookie minicamp.

“Yes, I watched the rookie minicamp [tape]. And like you just said, he’s around the ball a lot – making a few breaks on the ball, [he’s] looking good.”

When asked to confirm that he looked at the rookie minicamp film, Clark said he watched it to see who’s coming in and how they move around.

“Yes – like I said, there’s guys coming in who you want to see, who’s out there, who knows a little bit about the game, how they move around and whatnot. So, yes, I watched it.”

The fact that Clark takes the time to dive into rookie minicamp film is just another reason why he is so highly respected within the organization. He puts in countless hours of work in order to be the best player that he can be, and small things like this show it. He is also known as a player with a very high football IQ, so he can take what he sees from young players like Washington and help them develop.

As both a player and a person, Clark fits the Ravens’ culture. He plays hard, can line up at multiple different positions when asked, works tirelessly to get better, and sets a good example. He is the glue that holds Baltimore’s defense together, and he is extremely valuable to the team both on and off of the field.

Recommended Stories

  • Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez promoted to Double-A Bowie

    The 2018 first-round pick will be joining fellow top prospects DL Hall and Adley Rutschman with the Baysox.

  • Josina Anderson says Ravens like their young receivers, Julio Jones not on their radar ‘at the moment’

    The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to Julio Jones. Josina Anderson reported that Jones isn't on the Ravens' radar 'at the moment'

  • In The Loop: Lamar Jackson returns punts, Knicks win first playoff game since 2013

    Jordan Giorgio keeps you In The Loop with some of the greatest moments going on in the sports world right now.

  • Carolina Panthers 2021 preseason schedule: Dates and times finalized

    Here are the dates and times for all three preseason Panthers games this year.

  • PFF names Giants’ Kenny Golladay one of NFL’s best deep threats

    Pro Football Focus has named New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay the third-best deep threat in the NFL.

  • Giants load up offense with playmakers for QB Jones

    The New York Giants used free agency and the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Daniel Jones, and he is looking forward to meeting the challenge. Entering his third season and second under Joe Judge, Jones downplayed feeling any extra pressure with the additions of free agent wideout Kenny Golladay, first-round receiver Kadarius Toney and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. Add those players with receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, tight end Evan Engram and a group of running backs that hopefully will include a healthy Saquon Barkley and the Giants (6-10) should be able to score a lot more points.

  • Not backing your squad to beat a team of Premier League rejects - what hope is there for Man Utd?

    Over the course of 90 minutes and extra time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have made six game-altering substitutions against Villarreal in Wednesday’s Europa League final. Instead, he gave just one player more than five minutes to make an impact. That player was Fred, a defensive midfielder, and he replaced Mason Greenwood. As the dust settles on United’s dramatic penalty shootout defeat, it is this indecision and hesitation from their bench that seems so hard to understand. Yes, penalties can go either way. But there is surely no way that United should have allowed the game to reach that stage without at least putting Villarreal under sustained pressure. For almost the entirety of extra time, United played like a team without energy or ideas. They had control of the game for much of the second half, but they let that control slip as Unai Emery’s side introduced fresh legs at the end of normal time. Emery had made five substitutions by the 88th minute. Solskjaer, by contrast, waited until the 100th minute to introduce Fred and did not make another change until the 115th minute. It raises the question: what could Solskjaer have possibly been seeing that made him think no changes were necessary? Bruno Fernandes was anonymous, shackled by Villarreal’s compact system. Marcus Rashford continuously made the wrong decision in the final third. Edinson Cavani looked increasingly exhausted as the game wore on. If anything, United’s most dangerous player was Greenwood — and it was Greenwood who came off.

  • 'Soulmates': Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley enjoy Hawaiian vacay with Miles Teller, wife Keleigh

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are hanging loose with Woodley's former "Divergent" co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

  • ‘Early indication’ points to DT Xavier Kelly tearing achilles during OTAs

    The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive tackle Xavier Kelly after the draft. An early indication says Kelly tore his achilles during OTAs

  • Lamar Jackson gushes about Ravens when asked about potential new contract

    The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson seemingly would like to get a deal done soon. When asked about it, Jackson gushed about Baltimore

  • ‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine Set To Play Alan Scott In HBO Max Series – Update

    UPDATE 5/27: Jeremy Irvine has now been confirmed to play Alan Scott/Green Lantern in the upcoming HBO Max series. Irvine shared the news on Instagram. “Very excited to be joining the DC Universe!,” Irvine wrote in a post today. “Can’t wait to get started.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy […]

  • Maxx Crosby: I can’t wait to play with Yannick Ngakoue

    If there’s one area in which the Raiders have struggled over the last few years, it’s been their pass rush. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the team’s most productive player in that area since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He’s led the Raiders in sacks in each of [more]

  • Dog of the day: Jays try to ruin no-hitter curtain call for Yankees' Corey Kluber

    Kluber's last start was a no-hitter, and the Yankees are big favorites on Tuesday.

  • Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek's psychologist

    All tennis stakeholders should work on creating a safe environment for players whose mental health is at risk, the sports psychologist of French Open champion Iga Swiatek said on Thursday. Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she would not take questions from the press at the French Open, saying the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players' mental health.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.

  • Denver beats Portland 120-115, goes up 2-1 in playoff series

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Denver newcomer Austin Rivers stole the spotlight from Nikola Jokic with a fourth-quarter outburst against Portland. Jokic dominated as usual, with 36 points and 11 rebounds in the Nuggets' 120-115 victory Thursday night over the Trail Blazers.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • NBA world reacts to LeBron James smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder

    Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.

  • Watch Devin Booker get ejected for mid-air shove of Dennis Schroder

    "That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.