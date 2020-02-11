Chuck Clark reflects on new contract extension, future in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Chuck Clark knows it's not exactly common for a sixth-round pick to get 10 million dollars guaranteed after his third season in the league.

But for one of the most underrated players on the Ravens' roster, that's exactly what happened as Clark signed a three-year contract extension Monday to stay with the Ravens through the 2023 season.

Clark rose from a backup safety, predominantly used as a special-teams player, in the first two years of his career to one of the most impactful players on a Ravens defense that ranked third in points allowed and sixth in pass defense.

"At the end of the day, you've got to be able to manage your emotions and the ups and downs that come with this game," he said. "Not everything is going to be smooth sailing as opposed to somebody that comes in in the earlier rounds and they're almost guaranteed an opportunity to play on their side of the ball."

Clark started the year as a backup, and didn't play a defensive snap in Week 2 against the Cardinals. But after a season-ending injury to Tony Jefferson, Clark stepped into the lineup and was a steadying force for a Ravens defense in need of a calming presence.

Since Jefferson suffered his injury, Clark started each of the remaining games for the Ravens and missed just two defensive snaps the rest of the season.

Earl Thomas, who Clark was paired with at safety for a majority of the season, joked at the time he wasn't sure why he was brought to Baltimore because of Clark's intelligence on the back-end.

"That's what's up, for real," Clark said. "Those are guys that are potential Hall of Famers and they're saying that. To me, as a player, that was just how it was going to be and that's how I am going to be moving forward."

Clark didn't celebrate his contract extension lavishly, though. He celebrated it calmly and without flare - much like his play on the field. He went to a restaurant with his wife and daughter and prayed with his mother. There was nothing extravagent for the newest Ravens signee, one that is now one of many players that will call Baltimore home for a few more seasons.

With Clark in the fold long-term, the Ravens now have Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Earl Thomas and Tavon Young all are extended through the 2021 season - assuming the Ravens pick up Humphrey's 2021 team option.

While it appears Tony Jefferson, who Clark credited as a mentor of his in Baltimore, will be released due to salary cap reasons, a healthy chunk of the secondary is locked in long-term.

Clark, the former Ravens backup safety and once an afterthought, is right in the thick of that group with his new contract extension.

"As a ballplayer you want to go and win championships," Clark said. "I think we've got the pieces to do that."

