Chuck Clark was “ready to get out” of Baltimore

The Ravens traded safety Chuck Clark to the Jets on March 9. It came a year too late as far as Clark is concerned.

“I was ready to get out of there,” Clark said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Clark requested a trade last year after the Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick and signed Marcus Williams to a big free agent deal. Clark also wanted more than the $2.75 million he made last season.

“Just the situation I was put in, things that were said to me and the position I had on the team, I felt wasn’t being respected,” Clark said. “So it was time for a change.

“I was a starter on the team. I’m not going to go too far into it, but as far as contract talks, money talks. There were some things that weren’t being respected.”

Clark still started every game for the Ravens last season and recorded 101 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the regular season. He started 61 games for the Ravens the past four seasons and appeared in 96 games for Baltimore in the six seasons after they drafted him in the sixth round.

