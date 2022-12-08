Chuck Clark joins 'NFL Now' to discuss Ravens, Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark joins 'NFL Now' to discuss Ravens, Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
Brock Purdy's parents and high school football coach take NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan inside the story of the 49ers' new starting QB and how he beat the odds at every turn.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 14. The Raiders will beat the Rams while the Bills take down the Jets.
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Baker Mayfield‘s whirlwind week could see him start on Thursday night for a team he just joined. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that he was leaning toward having Mayfield being active on Thursday night. That’s in part due to the health of backup quarterback John Wolford, who is questionable with a [more]
The Cowboys have been publicly recruiting Beckham for several weeks, but the excitement has seemingly scaled back after the receiver visited the team this week.
The Dolphins will try to avoid a losing streak.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top running back plays. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
Legendary San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana believes his former team can end its Super Bowl title drought even with Brock Purdy at the controls.
What's holding Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense back? Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis believes it's a lack of top-tier offensive weapons, but our Phil Perry sees things a bit differently.
More fuel being added to the fire for a Patriots and Tom Brady reunion.
Even if Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers for 2023, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be back for 2024. And there’s one specific way the Packers need to plan for that. The team believes it already has everything it needs to make that decision. By May 3, the Packers have to decide whether to pick [more]
The Detroit Lions have won four of five. If they win their next four of five, Jared Goff should be the starter next season and see where it leads
Check out the latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling