‘Chubby kid’ Tom Hartley eyed as England’s answer to Axar Patel

Lancashire's Tom Hartley will be part of England Lions' winter training camp in Abu Dhabi and then onto the West Indies with the main set-up - Getty Images/Andy Kearns

Painful memories of their last Test tour to India could see England turn to an unlikely source for spin-bowling inspiration: Tom Hartley, the long-limbed Lancashire spinner, a self-confessed former “chubby kid” with just 40 first-class wickets.

Haunted by Axar Patel’s performance in 2021 (27 wickets at an average of 11, for those trying to forget), England’s performance director Mo Bobat laid out what Ben Stokes’s team are searching for in their spinners for the five-Test tour after Christmas.

Bobat said the “concept of new-ball spin is a focus for us for batters and bowlers,” adding that “a high release point could be quite useful in the subcontinent, maybe a slightly quicker pace and keeping the stumps in play.”

A few minutes later, the willowy, amiable Hartley ambled into the same room. Hartley, 24, has a first-class average of 36.6, but is 6ft 4in, bowls at around 60mph and gives it a good whack from No 8. He made his ODI debut in September and will be in Abu Dhabi for the Lions training camp this week, then the Caribbean for the white-ball tour against West Indies next month. It appears he is being primed for Test duty, too.

Asking Hartley to do this job – or indeed any of the other tall spinners with the Lions, such as off-spinners Jack Carson or Shoaib Bashir – would be an almighty punt. He has played just 20 first-class matches, none outside England, and his experience with the new ball is almost entirely limited to the white-ball game, where he does it often (he bowled the first ever ball of the men’s Hundred in 2021). However, the thought has crossed Hartley’s mind, and he is doing his research, watching all the cricket he can with his father, the former athlete Bill Hartley.

“Hearing this kind of stuff has made me think about it, but I try not to look too far ahead,” he said. “Just try to adapt to how their bowlers bowled in the last series. I watch quite a lot of it, attributes-wise. I am not too far off what they do and bowling in England is different, so I’ve not had much chance to practice their skills, Which is why I’m grateful for the opportunity now.

“The wickets in Abu Dhabi will be hopefully similar to Indian wickets. That would allow us to practice that kind of stuff because these guys like Axar [Patel] and [Ravindra] Jadeja have been doing it for years, while in England, we bowl more traditional, over the top sort of spin – look not to go for runs and wait for the batsmen to make the mistake. In India, the spinner can be on top, firing it in.

“The Indian lads obviously play spin extremely well. watching the Aussies recently, Todd Murphy made his debut there and so it is possible. When you are over there it looks like the spinners are always on top, so if you can go in with that confidence against those players, then hopefully you shouldn’t go too far wrong.

“Since I started playing, my dad started watching loads, and whenever we had lunch or dinner, we would whack the cricket on, especially this World Cup when we had it on pretty much every day. We tried to pick our games, to watch people like [Mitchell] Santner, Jadeja, [Adam] Zampa, mainly the spinners. I like to watch a lot and just take mental notes, see what the other guys are doing.”

In 1974, Hartley Sr’s 4x400 metre relay team won silver at the Commonwealth Games and gold at the European Championships. He later worked as a sprint coach in rugby league and while his son’s first sporting love, growing up in Ormskirk, was Everton and playing centre-half, he found cricket. Having sport in the family helped, but Bill keeps his own achievements to himself, to the point that he has lost many of his medals.

“I used to be quite chubby. I didn’t hit puberty until till late, so I was never the sports star,” his son says. “He never really pushed me towards it [athletics], and even at home he doesn’t really speak about it that much. I sort of have to get it out of him: where have you been, what have you done?

“As soon as I started getting better at cricket, he just took me down to the nets every day in the summer and really pushed me towards that. With his sporting background, he says he saw a little bit in me and that I had a talent for it, so he just pushed me to do that.”

Hartley has played just five List A games but 82 T20s in his three-year career - Getty Images/Ashley Allen

Alongside his father, Hartley has found mentors in Carl Crowe, Lancashire’s assistant coach, and, with the Lions, Graeme Swann, his first cricketing hero. “He’s a really good laugh, keeps everything pretty enjoyable, always sharing stories,” he says. “And then, all of a sudden, you ask him a serious question and you get what you want out of him.”

Even if that Test bow does not come in India, Hartley already has one memorable debut story. He was not expecting to play the ODI against Ireland at Trent Bridge in September but as he headed down for his breakfast, coach Matthew Mott called to say that Luke Wood had gone down with tonsillitis.

“I was like: s---,” he laughs. “My family had been quizzing me as to whether they should come down, but I told him not to bother as I wasn’t going to play. I texted them that morning saying ‘oops’.”

While his parents opted to watch on TV, Hartley’s girlfriend, Lauren, woke to the message, and by the time she got in touch, he had handed his phone over to the anti-corruption authorities (standard practice for televised games).

She dashed to Nottingham, and bought a ticket to the game. She saw him play, but was not in England’s huddle when Hartley’s debut briefly edged into the news agenda, as Andrew Flintoff handed him his cap. These were the first words spoken publicly by Flintoff since his Top Gear crash last December.

“Freddie said some great words and that’s something that will always stick with me,” Hartley says. “He knew a lot about me and I don’t think there was anyone better to give me the cap. He made a great speech. He got to know me and knew a lot of what I’ve been through. His lads play in the same league as me, the Liverpool and District, so he knows a bit about my upbringing. He’s also someone who has kept tabs with things at Lancashire and knows a lot of the coaches.”

Flintoff will surely keep an eye on what comes next, too.