Chubb gives opinion on hit that caused gruesome injury

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb updated progress Wednesday on his knee rehab, spoke out about the hit that caused the season ending injury and continues to watch Organized Team Activities (OTA’s) from the sidelines in Berea.

FOX 8’s John Sabol reports that Chubb said he doesn’t know when he’ll return to playing, but that his rehab is going well.

Chubb also gave his opinion on the hit that caused the gruesome injury on national TV during a primetime game during week two of last season against Pittsburgh. That’s when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick rolled into and on Chubb’s right leg, causing it to buckle at the knee.

Many football fans and some football analysts called the hit “dirty,” which Fitzpatrick said it was not.

Wednesday in Berea, Chubb said that he does not believe Fitzpatrick’s hit was dirty.

The Browns regular season schedule starts at home against Dallas on September 8.

