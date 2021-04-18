Chubb Classic: Steve Stricker hangs on to win by a stroke

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Hardwig, Naples Daily News
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAPLES, Fla. — Steve Stricker is leaving Naples. And he left it Sunday with a win.

Stricker, who sold his Naples home, won the PGA Tour Champions’ Chubb Classic at Tiburón Golf Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort.

The 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain missed some chances to pull away, but knocked it tight on the par-4 16th and made birdie to give himself enough room for his sixth Champions Tour victory by a single stroke.

“I could have made it a little easier on myself for sure,” said Stricker, whose wife Nicki was his caddie. “I knew exactly where I was. I told Nicki when we were going down No. 14, I said, ‘Let’s get two out of these next three, and I hit it in there at Nos. 14 and 15 and missed them both and hit it in there at No. 16, but if I could have made a couple more putts, it would have been a little bit easier.

“But it’s tough to win. It’s tough to win anywhere, and I’m happy to get it done.”

Stricker, 54, has won six times in 29 PGA Champions Tour starts, but he’s still playing the regular Tour as well, partly to keep tabs on possible players for this year’s Ryder Cup. He’s made three cuts with one top-10 in eight starts there on the wraparound season.

“It kind of goes week to week,” Stricker said of his decision-making regarding what events to play. “I enjoy playing out here. Competition is great. You have to play well to win. But I also still enjoy playing on the regular tour. I’ve had a couple good showings this year so far. If I could get the putter going a little bit, my ball-striking is probably as good as it’s been when I was playing my best out on the regular tour.

“If I can get that putter going, I’ll probably play out on the big tour and see if I can’t make the (FedEx Cup) Playoffs one more time.”

Stricker parred four straight holes, including three-putting for par on the par-5 15th, but recovered on No. 16. Then he put his second shot in a greenside bunker on the par-4 17th, but crafted a delicate shot – with his left foot out of the bunker – to within 3 feet for par.

Steve Stricker, Chubb Classic
Steve Stricker, Chubb Classic

Steve Stricker acknowledges the crowd after the final round of the Chubb Classic at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Andrew West/The News-Press)

“I didn’t have much of a stance there – shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” he said. “… Yeah, that was a tough little stance and just hacked it out of there and gave myself a four-footer, which I made nicely for a change.”

On the par-5 18th, Stricker put his second shot in the greenside bunker, but couldn’t get up and down for birdie, leaving the door open.

Robert Karlsson, who entered the final round sharing the lead, and Alex Cejka, who won the Monday qualifier, both had to eagle No. 18 to force a playoff. But both missed the green, and although Karlsson’s pitch and Cejka’s bunker shot were fine efforts, neither went in. Both birdied to finish a stroke behind Stricker.

“Today felt a bit uncomfortable,” Karlsson said. “It’s a long time since I’ve been up there. Yeah, it was nice to be up there. I played really well the last few holes.”

“I saw where he was (at 16 under). I thought, ‘I have to try to give it a go.’ But when it came out a little right, I was like, ugh. You can’t expect to hole it from 40 yards when you missed it from six feet a bunch of times throughout the day. That’s not the problem.”

Cejka was trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the tour since Doug Barron at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in 2019. Still, his top-10 finish put him automatically into the field at the next eligible event, the Mitsubishi Championship in Atlanta.

“A couple of little mistakes hurt me, especially early in the round,” he said. “This course can be tricky but I gave it a shot until the end.”

Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer both were in contention but fell back with poor tee shots late in the round. They tied for sixth at 13 under.

Couples, who had a share of the lead going into the final round and had won twice in Naples, had to take an unplayable lie on the par-5 15th and bogeyed. Three-time Naples champion Langer, after just missing an eagle putt on that hole, put one in the hazard area on the par-4 16th. He also bogeyed to end his chances.

“(Stricker) played extremely solid, never really made a mistake, he just kept the ball in play, hit good shots, and made a couple of good putts but had a couple other chances, too,” Langer said. “He played really, really steady, just the way you’re supposed to play around here. Hit a lot of 3-woods off the tee, but he’s pretty long still, and yeah, gave himself lots of looks and never had any total stress to get up-and-down or anything like that.”

Tim Petrovic, who shot a 7-under 65, and Charles Schwab Cup leader Kevin Sutherland, who shot 6 under, both tied for third.

Petrovic birdied No. 18, but Sutherland ended up with a par after coming up just short of the green in two.

“I wish I could have made birdie on 18,” Sutherland said. “You never know what’s going to happen. But I just didn’t hit — I hit two poor shots around the green, and that’s the way it goes.”

Stricker was happy he had his wife there as his caddie.

“She’s a great calming influence out there,” he said. “She’s very upbeat. She says the right things.”

Especially when at times a leader’s biggest conflict is with themselves.

“You’re battling yourself, you’re battling the course and you’re battling the other players,” he said. “As the older we get, you’re battling yourself more than anything at times. That’s what makes it hard, and that’s what makes the game hard.”

Stricker was looking up at the leaderboard at what everyone was doing the whole way.

“I was watching it all the time,” he said. “I like to know where I’m sitting. I knew who was coming. I saw the look in Bernhard’s eye there for a little while, and I’m like ‘Uh-oh, here he comes.’

“I saw Freddie was only a shot or two back, and Robert Karlsson who I played with (Saturday) who’s really striking it well, and obviously Kevin Sutherland was already in the house already, or on 18.”

In the end, though, he was looking down at everyone else.

Related

Greg Norman and Brad Faxon are now Florida neighbors

Fred Couples, Robert Karlsson lead after second round of Chubb Classic

Chubb Classic: 'Fast and Furious' actor Lucas Black caddying on PGA Tour Champions this week

Recommended Stories

  • Chubb Classic: ‘Fast and Furious’ actor Lucas Black caddying on PGA Tour Champions this week

    Does Craig Bowden's caddie look familiar? You've probably seen him in the "Fast and the Furious" movies.

  • Michigan native Aya Johnson navigates career as Golf Channel producer

    Aya Johnson backed up her playing career with a career in golf media.

  • Lynch: Jordan Spieth, Lydia Ko step back from abyss, but resurrections are rare, even for the greats

    No cliché is more kindly yet bromidic than the assertion that a slumping star will win again simply because he or she is too good not to.

  • Greg Norman and Brad Faxon are now Florida neighbors

    World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman reportedly just bought a new home in Palm Beach Gardens near Brad Faxon.

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Andrew Wiggins with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 04/17/2021

  • Blue Jays vs. Royals Highlights

    Matz, Guerrero Jr. lead Toronto to 5-1 win in Game 1

  • Jimmie Johnson finishes 19th in IndyCar debut after early-race spin

    Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • European soccer split as 12 clubs launch breakaway league

    A group of 12 European clubs split soccer on Sunday by announcing plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway competition, drawing an angry response and the threat of legal action from UEFA. The moves to quit the existing structures in an apparent grab for more money and power include Real Madrid, Barcelona and the American owners of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. No German or French clubs have signed up.

  • Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP

    Max Verstappen eased to victory in an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as he comfortably beat Lewis Hamilton, who almost crashed out after a rare error from the world champion. Hamilton hit a wall in a race that was also temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year-old Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track and the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career.

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."