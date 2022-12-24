Chuba Hubbard's best runs from 125-yard game Week 16
Watch all of Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard's best runs from his 125-yard game against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard's best runs from his 125-yard game against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
Kirk Cousins is the QB everyone loves to dunk on, but he keeps winning.
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL for the past few weeks, now they are the butt of many jokes after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Mets are concerned about the physical of Carlos Correa, with whom they had recently agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal.
Justin Fields and the Bears' short-handed offense couldn't find the big plays needed to deliver an upset against the Bills in freezing conditions at Soldier Field.
The Eagles and Cowboys face off on Christmas Eve. Here's a look at our predictions.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in a freezing Christmas Eve showdown. Here’s highlights from the game.