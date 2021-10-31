Turnover have been an issue for the Panthers throughout their four-game losing streak and they haven’t gone away this Sunday.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones stripped Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard of the ball on the first snap of the game. Defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji fell on the ball and the Falcons were in business on Carolina’s 26-yard-line.

Hubbard’s fumble is the Panthers’ 10th turnover in the last five weeks.

After a short Mike Davis run on first down, Haason Reddick sacked Matt Ryan on second down and cornerback A.J. Bouye broke up a pass for Kyle Pitts on third down. That left the Falcons to settle for a Younghoe Koo field goal that put them up 3-0 with only 90 seconds off the clock.

Chuba Hubbard fumbles on first play, Falcons lead 3-0