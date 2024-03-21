CHSAA announces final sets of All-State teams for basketball and ice hockey
The 2023 winter sports season has wrapped up and CHSAA has announced the All-State teams for basketball and ice hockey.
In boys basketball, Pueblo South’s Maurice Austin takes home his second straight Player of the Year award in Class 5A and earned first-team honors for his 2023 campaign which saw him finish the season leading all of Colorado in scoring with 31.2 points per game.
More: The polls are open! It's time to vote for the Pueblo Chieftain Athlete of the Week
In girls basketball, two players were named to the honorable mention list — Pueblo West’s Trynity Martin and Pueblo County’s Rylee Stupnik both made this list after helping their teams reach the playoffs this season.
In hockey, Garrett O’Brien earned second-team all-state honors for his performance this year scoring 12 goals and chipping in three assists. Several other Hornets were named to the honorable mention list as well.
Here is the complete list of all the All-State teams for girls and boys basketball and ice hockey:
Ice Hockey
Second Team
Garrett O’Brien, C/F
Honorable Mention
AJ Berumen, GK
Zeke Phillips, D
Joe Stanko, F
Tyler Horton, F
(AJ Berumen was awarded the 2024 Hobey Baker Character Award for exemplary character and sportsmanship.)
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
Honorable Mention
Trynity Martin, Pueblo West, C, Sr.
Rylee Stupnik, Pueblo County, C/PF, So.
More: Pueblo basketball playoff update: Boys and girls teams on the road for the Sweet 16
Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Maurice Austin, Pueblo South
Class 5A
First Team
Maurice Austin Pueblo South PG Sr.
Honorable Mention
Johnathan Gonzales, Pueblo County, SG/PG, Sr.
Andrew Trujillo, Pueblo West, C, Jr.
Shon West, Pueblo Centennial, P/SF/C, Sr.
Class 4A
Honorable Mention
Luke Beltran, Pueblo Central, SG, Sr.
Xavier Davis, Pueblo Central, SF/F/G, Sr.
Class 3A
Honorable Mention
Brandon Benz, Rye, SG/PG
More: Rye Thunderbolts lose in first round of CHSAA Class 3A basketball playoffs
Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @chowebacca. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com
This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: CHSAA All-State teams for basketball and hockey; Austin earns POTY