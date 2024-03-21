CHSAA announces final sets of All-State teams for basketball and ice hockey

The 2023 winter sports season has wrapped up and CHSAA has announced the All-State teams for basketball and ice hockey.

In boys basketball, Pueblo South’s Maurice Austin takes home his second straight Player of the Year award in Class 5A and earned first-team honors for his 2023 campaign which saw him finish the season leading all of Colorado in scoring with 31.2 points per game.

More: The polls are open! It's time to vote for the Pueblo Chieftain Athlete of the Week

Pueblo West's Trynity Martin gets set to shoot a free throw against Bear Creek during a matchup in the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs from Pueblo West High School on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

In girls basketball, two players were named to the honorable mention list — Pueblo West’s Trynity Martin and Pueblo County’s Rylee Stupnik both made this list after helping their teams reach the playoffs this season.

In hockey, Garrett O’Brien earned second-team all-state honors for his performance this year scoring 12 goals and chipping in three assists. Several other Hornets were named to the honorable mention list as well.

Here is the complete list of all the All-State teams for girls and boys basketball and ice hockey:

Ice Hockey

Second Team

Pueblo County High School's Garrett O'Brien hits the brakes before a pass during the matchup with Woodland Park at the Pueblo Ice Arena on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Garrett O’Brien, C/F

Honorable Mention

Pueblo County's Zeke Phillips glides across the ice during a matchup with Palmer on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

AJ Berumen, GK

Zeke Phillips, D

Joe Stanko, F

Tyler Horton, F

Pueblo County's Anthony Berumen Jr. clears the puck during a game against Crested Butte at the Pueblo Ice Arena on Friday, December 8, 2023.

(AJ Berumen was awarded the 2024 Hobey Baker Character Award for exemplary character and sportsmanship.)

Girls Basketball

Class 4A

Honorable Mention

Pueblo County's Rylee Stupnik goes in for a layup in a game against Cheyenne Mountain on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Trynity Martin, Pueblo West, C, Sr.

Rylee Stupnik, Pueblo County, C/PF, So.

More: Pueblo basketball playoff update: Boys and girls teams on the road for the Sweet 16

Boys Basketball

Pueblo South's Maurice Austin directs teammates during a game against Pueblo East at the Southwest Motors Event Center on Thursday, February 2, 2024.

Player of the Year: Maurice Austin, Pueblo South

Class 5A

First Team

Maurice Austin Pueblo South PG Sr.

Honorable Mention

Pueblo Centennial's Shon West launches a pass down the court in a game against Florence at Pueblo Centennial High School on Dec. 5, 2023.

Johnathan Gonzales, Pueblo County, SG/PG, Sr.

Andrew Trujillo, Pueblo West, C, Jr.

Shon West, Pueblo Centennial, P/SF/C, Sr.

Class 4A

Honorable Mention

Pueblo Central's Luke Beltran dribbles across midcourt during a matchup against Lamar in the Class 4A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Luke Beltran, Pueblo Central, SG, Sr.

Xavier Davis, Pueblo Central, SF/F/G, Sr.

Class 3A

Honorable Mention

Brandon Benz, Rye, SG/PG

More: Rye Thunderbolts lose in first round of CHSAA Class 3A basketball playoffs

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @chowebacca. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: CHSAA All-State teams for basketball and hockey; Austin earns POTY