CHS Field to host Viking C.J. Ham’s charity softball game

The annual Thielen Foundation Softball Game is returning to CHS Field — this year hosted by Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham — and presented by Choice Bank, titled the UNRL Celebrity Softball Game.

Taking place May 30 at CHS Field, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin with a home run derby at 6 p.m. The game begins at 7 p.m., including in-game giveaways, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets range in price from $5 to $50 each, and sponsorships are also available for purchase, including tickets to the VIP reception and a meet and greet with Ham after the game.

In 2023, Vikings safety Harrison Smith hosted the game after Adam Thielen was signed by the Carolina Panthers and could no longer attend. The game will continue to raise support for Thielen Foundation, and also the Ham Family Scholarship Fund.

Ham and his wife Stephanie created the Ham Family Scholarship Fund in 2022 to support students of color in the Duluth-Superior area, where Ham is from, to pursue higher education and improve BIPOC retention and graduation rates through financial aid.

“I had a blast playing in the game last year,” said Ham in a statement. “I’m honored to be hosting this year and am looking forward to engaging with fans who are giving back to this community by attending.”

For more information about the celebrity-filled charity softball game or to purchase tickets, visit thielenfoundation.org.

Related Articles