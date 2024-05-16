CHS athletes sign on with colleges

May 16—Wednesday was Signing Day at Clinton High School when graduating seniors announced colleges at which they will continue their athletic careers.

Te'Kari Doctor will play football at Iowa Central.

Hunter Lawrence will bowl at Clarke University.

Jace Hellweg will play soccer at the University of Dubuque.

Terry Liggins will run track at Indian Hills Community College.

MaLaya Irons will play volleyball at St. Ambrose University.

Hannah Malli will run track at Hawkeye Community College.

Alex Tucker will play volleyball at Kirkwood Community College.

Mia Tubbs will play volleyball at Cornell College.

Kanijah Angel will run track at the University of Northern Iowa.

Camryn Sattler will run cross country and track at either Iowa or Wartburg.

Marcus Steen will play both football and track at St. Ambrose University.

Ben Brown will play football at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.