Chronicling the Sooner recruits who have reaffirmed their commitments

While we have spent plenty of time discussing the guys that are decommitting from Oklahoma, not enough attention has been paid to the guys who have stood in the face of a major storm and let the world be known they are still on board with the Crimson and Cream.

Bob Stoops, Joe Castiglione, and Oklahoma’s school president Joseph Harroz Jr. all met with the football team in an attempt to soothe concerns and acknowledge that, despite the recent upheaval in the program, they would do whatever is possible to ensure the show goes on and that the future of this program was in great hands. The message seemed to resonate with current players where some took to social media to voice their support and belief in the program.

While they did this, recruits across the country became consumed with massive decisions to make. Some have already decided to open up their recruitments and look elsewhere. We have chronicled that for the 2022 class here and a list of guys for the 2023 guys here.

With those names out there looking to leave, the Sooners still have verbal commits in both classes. A few have stood out and announced that even without a head coach they plan to stick by the school and their commitment and proceed forward. Some remain mum. The outspoken ones are:

The past 24 hours have been a lot for OU commit @KadenJHelms to digest, but he still took the time to talk with me about where his heads at right now. Helms shares why he hasn’t decommitted following the news of Lincoln Riley’s departure.@KETV @OU_Football #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/BwY1Aqge04 — Ellie French (@elliefrenchTV) November 29, 2021

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB

Robert Spears-Jennings is a relatively new recruit in the grand scheme of the class as he hopped on as the class had taken shape. Jennings is a homegrown Sooner from Broken Arrow. He played wide receiver for his high school but was recruited by Oklahoma and Alex Grinch to be a safety.

Who knows where he ends up under the new staff but it seems, either way, he plans to be playing under this new staff. He announced via Twitter he still plans to sign on December 15th and also boosted a post from fellow 2022 recruit Jacob Sexton that urged other 2022 guys still in the fold to get active on social media and let the internet know the class isn’t done.

The Sooners’ staff (or what remains) visited him the moment they got on the road and brought a star-studded group of Cale Gundy, Bob Stoops, Chip Viney, and Roy Manning to talk with his family.

Jacob Sexton, OL

Jacob Sexton showed some serious leadership recently. He announced via Twitter that “there’s something special amongst this group and I believe it’s time us recruits get active on Twitter!”

It was very encouraging to see in a time of major uncertainty for Oklahoma. Sexton, like Jennings, is a homegrown Sooner from Deer Creek. For both, playing for Oklahoma may have been their lifelong dream.

And to that point, they would not want to renege on that opportunity to grow up Sooners and play for Oklahoma regardless of who is the coach. Sexton is a tough right tackle that projects to play on that side in college as well.

Kaden Helms, TE

Kaden Helms represents the first 2023 commit on our list. The tight end from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska is a talented tight end. While he’s only listed as a three-star on 247 Sports, he represents exactly what the Sooners wanted when Riley was here.

He can line up wide, inline, block, catch and run after the catch. He was interviewed by a local reporter and he shared a refreshing and mature approach as to why he had not de-committed.

In summary, it seems like it came down to the fact that he loves the environment, the school itself, the facilities, and the relationships he’s built and that tossing that away without seeing who the next head coach is could be highly impactful. Expect the Sooners to make their way out there to him sooner, rather than later.

DeAndre Moore, WR

While we have already shared Deandre Moore Jr announcing via Twitter his plans to remain a Sooner as long as running backs coach DeMarco Murray is there, it’s probably a good idea to discuss why this means a lot.

Moore is a talented, talented player that had a massive number of schools clamoring for his services. He plays wide receiver and considering the Sooners lost two current wideouts to the transfer portal and the number one wide receiver recruit decommitted as well, the Sooners need major talent from that position in the coming years.

Regardless of who comes in as head coach, Murray may be a keep regardless. His ties out west are vital and he also has the Sooners still in good standing with 2022 four-star running back commit Gavin Sawchuk despite Riley’s departure.

That doesn’t include 2022 four-star running back recruit Jovontae Barnes announcing to Twitter that as long as Oklahoma employed Murray, the Sooners would remain one of his top schools. Before Riley’s departure, rumors swirled about Barnes being a silent commit. If that’s still a thing is anyone’s guess, but the Sooners are still entrenched in this.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL

The crown jewel of the 2022 class is the last name on this list. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is the 10th ranked player in the country per 247Sports. While Dindy hasn’t given any massive public vote of support, he has made it known he’s waiting to see how things play out over the next week before making any decisions. He said as much in a recent interview with Peter Warren of on3. He also spoke about how he wasn’t too thrilled with how all of the Lincoln Riley to USC things transpired.

It’s been noted that Riley has reached out to Dindy on behalf of USC. Hayes Fawcett, a recruiting name of importance went live on Instagram and confirmed that Dindy is not following anyone to USC. The Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies are his top two and any papers to be signed on December 15 will be to one of those schools.

In essence, the quicker the hire, the faster Oklahoma can do what they can to make sure they secure a top 10 defensive talent in the country.

