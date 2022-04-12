Christyn Williams on being drafted by the Washington Mystics, not being invited to WNBA Draft
Former UConn Husky Christyn Williams explains how it felt to be selected by the Washington Mystics in the 2022 WNBA Draft.
Destanni Henderson is the ninth player under Dawn Staley to be selected in the WNBA Draft, 13th overall for the USC women's basketball program.
The Gamecocks will return four of their five national championship starters.
Drafting in the lottery typically means that a WNBA franchise has a lot of work to do to contend for a championship. That's not the case for the Mystics.
Courtney Banghart and the UNC Women's Basketball program just landed a big five-star recruit in the 2023 class.
Joanne Allen-Taylor, Lauren Ebo and Audrey Warren combined for 82 starts and accounted for 43% of the minutes played at Texas this season.
2022 WNBA Draft: Live updates, highlights, quotes, and round-by-round picks from the WNBA Draft at Spring Studios in New York.
UConn's Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook were drafted in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night.
