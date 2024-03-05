Christopher Vizzina on not starting, lessons learned with the Tigers

Clemson landed a huge quarterback recruit in their 2023 class with four-star Christopher Vizzina.

The redshirt freshman ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 77 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports, one of the top recruits in the country. Landing Vizzina solidified the Tigers’ future at the position, giving them another highly touted recruit under center to build around.

Vizzina recently met with the media and shared some insights about his freshman season.

“Last year honestly was the first time in my life I wasn’t playing,” Vizzina said. “There was a lot of lessons that came from that, but that was also kind of like a rubber band, pulling me back so when the opportunity comes, I can let it go. It’s going to be good so I’m excited about everything. It’s been a good couple of practices to be able to show what I’ve had and what I’ve learned for the past couple months.”

While Vizzina still sits behind starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, that doesn’t mean the young quarterback isn’t hard at work honing his craft. This young gunslinger wants to prove something to head coach Dabo Swinney and the rest of the Tigers.

“To go out there and get an actual rep of it and coach Swinney seeing it, everyone sees it, it’s kind of like ‘hey I’m here, this is what I’ve been waiting on,” Vizzina said.

Vizzina is an exciting player for the Tigers, and he will work to continue to improve his game until his time comes.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire