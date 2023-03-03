Christopher Smith II runs official 4.62-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Georgia Bulldogs safety Christopher Smith II runs official 4.62-second 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
The 30-year-old Californinan has never won on the PGA Tour.
The Texans have made a pair of roster moves. Houston has released offensive lineman Justin Britt and signed defensive back Kendall Sheffield. Britt played only one game for the Texans in 2022 and was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list in September. He started and was on the field for all 70 offensive snaps in [more]
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has not been considered by most analysts as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he may be changing some minds as he shows that he’s the fastest cornerback in the draft. On his first 40-yard dash attempt today at the Scouting Combine, Turner was unofficially timed [more]
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
He announced his decision to retire from football on Friday.
Once is an incident, twice is a pattern and three times is a problem. Kirby Smart has a discipline problem within Georgia's football program.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says there is "significant, significant interest" in the No. 1 pick, owned by the Chicago Bears.
Nick Bosa was asked about the possibility of teaming up on the same team with his brother Joey.
Six weeks into a crucial offseason, talks between the two sides remain stuck in a quagmire of ambiguity, and comments made at the combine this week by GM Eric DeCosta only layered on more drama.
After the Warriors' double-digit win over the Clippers, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr explained why the team sagged off Russell Westbrook so much.
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
Draymond Green and the Warriors didn't appear too concerned with Russell Westbrook shooting the ball.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he wished the team and quarterback Daniel Jones were closer in their talks about a new contract, but Friday brings some better news on that front. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the two sides have made progress toward an agreement and that it isn’t [more]
Sometimes when the league is sued, it says plenty — like it did when it initially said the Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit was “without merit.” Sometimes when the league is sued, it says nothing. In response to the filing of a lawsuit in Las Vegas by a law firm that was threatened with litigation over [more]