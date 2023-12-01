Christopher Nkunku injury: Chelsea striker pictured in training ahead of potential debut vs Brighton

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku was pictured in training on Friday, raising hopes of a potential debut for his new team against Brighton.

The Seagulls travel to Stamford Bridge this Sunday as Mauricio Pochettino looks to rally his side following a dismal defeat at Newcastle last time out.

While goals have been an issue for the Blues for much of the season, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer hitting form have eased those fears with the defence now Pochettino's big worry.

However, Nkunku being fit and available after injuring his knee in pre-season would prove a huge boost for Chelsea.

The £52million summer signing has been nearing a return to fitness for some time and narrowly missed out on the trip to Newcastle.

Chelsea underway in training ahead of their fixture against Brighton! 🔵



Could Nkunku and Lavia feature? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WSYNCSkQqq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2023

Pochettino will update fans on Friday afternoon after Nkunku was spotted in the team warm-up for training by Sky Sports, with the full session then taking place once the TV cameras were switched off.

Romeo Lavia was not seen in the session as he too awaits his long-awaited debut for Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana are among the long-term absentees while Malo Gusto is a doubt.

The right-back's return could come at a crucial time with both Reece James and Marc Cucurella suspended for the game against Brighton.