Christopher Morel's grand slam (3)
Christopher Morel hits a grand slam to left field, extending the Cubs' lead to 5-0 in the top of the 5th inning
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
What does Dallas need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
The 2022 Masters winner hasn't finished lower than second in any of his last three starts.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Tuesday's slate of games.
The Big Ten hasn't won a basketball championship since the Michigan State men in 2000.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
North Carolina guard Deja Kelly is reportedly entering the transfer portal. However, she could return to UNC, where she's led the team in scoring for the past three seasons.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.