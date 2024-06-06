Christopher Morel exits Crosstown game with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs utility man Christopher Morel exited Wednesday's Crosstown Classic game between the Cubs-White Sox after injuring his foot during a seventh-inning at-bat.

In a battle against Jared Shuster, Morel hit a foul ball off of his foot, narrowing his shin/foot guard that missed protection for the top of his foot. Morel shook off the injury and earned a walk on a full count.

But after trying to make the walk to first base, Craig Counsell emerged from the dugout and promptly took him out of the game. Patrick Wisdom substituted Morel.

The Cubs are also without Nico Hoerner, who was ejected earlier in the game.

Morel left the game having recorded one hit and one run. Against the White Sox on Tuesday, Morel earned two RBIs from two hits and one home run. He also scored two runs, himself.

