Christopher Morel blasts first home run of season to give Cubs early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's been hard not to notice Christopher Morel's intimidating presence at the plate in the very early stages of the 2024 season, making it no surprise that the 24-year-old slugger connected in a big way for the first time this year on Sunday.

With both Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger on the base paths, Christopher Morel demolished an offering from Jon Gray into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the season.

The blast marks Morel's second extra-base hit of the season after connecting on a triple during the Cubs' opening night contest on Thursday.

The three-run jack gave the Cubs a 3-0 first inning lead, serving as a nice start as the North Siders look to avoid the sweep at the hands of the defending champion Texas Rangers.

