Christopher Kouts tosses the ball toward University of Valparaiso

Jun. 2—A Duncan High School graduate will soon step onto the field to pursue new goals in higher education this fall.

Christopher Kouts, 18, signed his letter of intent with the University of Valparaiso in Valparaiso, Indiana alongside family, friends, coaches and teammates during Duncan High School's (DHS) spring 2024 signing day on Monday afternoon.

With plans to major in computer engineering, Kouts said he will play football in the fall for the university.

After college, Kouts said he hopes to move into the technology field and work toward inventing new technology.

With a 3.9 grade point average, Kouts' involvement with DHS consisted of student council, National Honor Society, as well as involvement at New Hope Baptist West with the youth band and leadership.

Kouts said one of the main reasons he plays football is because of his brother. He said his brother played football at DHS and graduated in 2017.

"He was about to go play college football then an injury kind of got him and kept him from it," he said.

Kouts said to get the opportunity to do something his brother was going to do is amazing.

"To actually be able to go and play, I think that kind of honors us both," he said.

He said he's looking forward to putting in the effort and doing this for his brother.

Coach Matt Terry said Kouts is a true leader and that Kouts set the foundation for their program for years to come.

"I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish at the next level," Terry said. "He has earned it and will do great things."

With an emphasis on scholarships, Kouts said college isn't cheap and it's important to seek out the different scholarship opportunities.

"Do what you want to do," he said. "Don't necessarily do something that you don't really want to do or something that may sounds easy. Find a passion and just follow that."