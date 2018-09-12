Christopher Johnson: I had no say in Sam Darnold starting, I’m not Jerry Jones

Unlike some NFL owners, Jets acting chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson is taking a hands-off approach to the football decisions.

Johnson told reporters today that he wasn’t involved in the decision to make Sam Darnold the starting quarterback over Josh McCown.

“I took no role in that whatsoever. That’s not my strong suit. I’m not yet Jerry Jones,” Johnson said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Jones is the league’s most hands-on owner, giving himself the General Manager title, although even Jones doesn’t claim to choose the starting quarterback for his team. Johnson doesn’t get that involved, but he did say that the Jets’ decision to trade up from No. 6 to No. 3 to position themselves to draft Darnold was “maybe the most important decision that the organization has made in a long time.”