Christopher Brown Jr. recaps Cal's huge day on ground versus UC Davis

Pac-12 Networks' Jill Savage talks with Cal running back Christopher Brown Jr. after the Bears 27-13 victory over UC Davis on Saturday, Aug. 31. Brown Jr. totaled 148 rushing yards last season as a freshman, but the sophomore running back opened the 2019-20 campaign with 197 yards and one touchdown against UC Davis. "It's our first game and we have yet to play our best football," Brown Jr. expressed to Savage after the game. Next up Cal will be on the road in a matchup against #13 UW on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT.

