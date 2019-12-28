Christopher Bell withdraws from New Zealand races after midget wreck

Daniel McFadin

Christopher Bell has withdrawn from his remaining dirt races in New Zealand and returned home after he was involved in a wreck on the first night of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series.

Bell flipped multiple times after making contact with the wall during a qualifying race not long after Kyle Larson flipped multiple times in a single-car accident.

Despite a report by a New Zealand outlet saying Bell was instructed by his management team not to participate in the remaining races, Bell confirmed to Racin Boys that he made the decision on his own.

Leavine Family Racing owner Bob Leavine, who Bell will compete for in the Cup Series as a rookie next year, tweeted that the team did not instruct him to withdraw from the series.




