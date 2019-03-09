Christopher Bell wins Xfinity pole in Phoenix

Christopher Bell will start first in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway after he won the pole with a speed of 133.973 mph.

It is Bell’s seventh career pole and his first of 2019.

Bell, who won the playoff race at ISM Raceway last fall, will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick (133.973 mph).

“I don’t know if I really would have pictured that after yesterday’s practice sessions,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “But the thing is really, really fast. It’s really comfortable to drive. The 2 car (Reddick) snuck up on us there a little bit closer than we wanted, but that’s alright.”

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Cole Custer and Michael Annett.

Ryan Truex, who is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevy, will start ninth.

The green flag for the race is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET on FS1.

