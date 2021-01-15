Christopher Bell wins Thursday night feature at Chili Bowl

Christopher Bell won Thursday night’s A-main at the Chili Bowl Nationals, marking the sixth consecutive year he has won the Thursday night feature.

He advanced to Saturday night’s A-main with Thursday’s win. Michael Kofoid finished second to also advance to Saturday’s A-main.

Bell, a three-time Chili Bowl Nationals champion, also won his heat race and qualifying race. Earlier this week, Bell won the Race of Champions invitational race.

Also competing Thursday were NASCAR drivers Garrett Smithley and Ryan Ellis.

Smithley finished seventh in his heat race and 11th in his C-main.

Ellis finished fifth in his heat and placed fifth in his C-main

Here is when other drivers with NASCAR ties are scheduled to compete this week in the Chili Bowl:

