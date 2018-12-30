Christopher Bell wins sprint feature with last-lap pass; Kyle Larson wins midget race
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson were both victorious Sunday in sprint and midget races at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand.
Bell won the 25-lap sprint feature with a daring last-lap pass of Michael Pickens which had to be reviewed by officials for grass usage. Bell passed Pickens on the inside in the final turn after running second for the entire race.
The victory follows Bell’s sprint win at the track on Wednesday.
“I don’t know what to say, I didn’t expect that one,” Bell told Speed Shift TV afterward.
You can watch the race in the above video.
Awesome track tonight @Springs5peedway had to use every inch of it! And a couple more 😂🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/32LlyVKGzN
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) December 30, 2018
Bell’s win was preceded by Larson trouncing the field in the World 30-Lap Midget Derby, beating Bell by .837 seconds.
Larson defended his win in the race last year.
Huge applause for @KyleLarsonRacin who wins the Midget Feature by .837-seconds over @CBellRacing @MPickensRacing @DaumMotorsports transfers to finish P4 @Springs5peedway Brad Mosen P5 and @Logan_Seavey P6 pic.twitter.com/AeLMNhdho8
— Lee Spencer (@CandiceSpencer) December 30, 2018