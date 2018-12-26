Christopher Bell wins sprint feature in New Zealand; Kyle Larson second in midget race

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson started a tour of dirt racing in New Zealand Wednesday with midget and sprint car races at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland for the Boxing Day Bash.

Bell competed in both forms of racing and left the track with a win in the 15-lap sprint feature as a late Christmas gift to himself.

Bell won from the poll and defeated Michael Pickens and Matthew Leversedge for the win.

This is the second consecutive year Larson has visited New Zealand in the offseason to compete in midget races.

Larson finished second in the midget feature after starting on the pole.

Pickens won the 30-lap feature after starting second and leading every lap.

Bell finished fourth in the midget feature.

