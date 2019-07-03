Christopher Bell wins sprint car race in Pennsylvania

Dustin Long
NBC Sports

Christopher Bell won the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek race Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway, pocketing the $10,000 top prize for the 410 Sprint Car main event.

James McFadden, driving for Kasey Kahne Racing, finished second. Lance Dewease placed third. Kyle Larson was seventh. Rico Abreu placed eighth.

Full results on the night’s racing.

Speedweek continues with racing at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday.


