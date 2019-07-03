Christopher Bell wins sprint car race in Pennsylvania

Christopher Bell won the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek race Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway, pocketing the $10,000 top prize for the 410 Sprint Car main event.

James McFadden, driving for Kasey Kahne Racing, finished second. Lance Dewease placed third. Kyle Larson was seventh. Rico Abreu placed eighth.

Speedweek continues with racing at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday.

Hell yeaaaa! Thanks @KevinSwindell @JoSwindell first win in PA!! Pumped to put the @SwindellSpdLab group in victory lane!! https://t.co/hKROXPJKu7 — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) July 3, 2019



