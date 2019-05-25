Christopher Bell wins pole for Xfinity Charlotte race

CONCORD, N.C. — Christopher Bell will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bell won his third pole of the season with a speed of 184.313 mph. His previous poles were at Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (183.187 mph), Tyler Reddick (182.192), Austin Dillon (181.659) and Brandon Jones (181.610).

Justin Haley will start 35th after an axle broke on his No. 11 Chevrolet in the middle of his qualifying run.

Ross Chastain did not finish his qualifying run after experiencing an electrical problem in the ignition on his No. 4 Chevrolet. He will start 37th out of 38 cars.

The Alsco 300 is scheduled to start at 1:16 p.m. ET on FS1.

All hands on deck in the No. 11 garage stall. @Justin_Haley_ had an axle issue during qualifying. We are working on it and will be good to go for the #Alsco300! pic.twitter.com/Yy8yu8G1S6 — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) May 25, 2019





