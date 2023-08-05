Christopher Bell wins Michigan Cup Series pole

BROOKLYN, MI— Christopher Bell will lead the Cup field to the green flag at Michigan International Speedway after winning his sixth career pole.

Bell won the pole at the 2-mile track Saturday with a lap of 193.382 mph.

Ross Chastain qualified second with a lap of 193.242 mph. This is his first time lining up inside the top 10 since he won the pole at Nashville Superspeedway.

MORE: Michigan starting lineup

The rest of the top five is Ty Gibbs (193.024 mph), Chris Buescher (192.921 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. (192.658 mph).

Joey Logano was the second Ford driver in sixth with a lap of 192.616 mph. William Byron (192.108 mph) and Kyle Busch (191.898 mph) filled out an all-Chevrolet fourth row.

Ryan Blaney (191.775 mph) and Chase Elliott (191.755 mph) rounded out the top 10.

Noah Gragson was suspended by both Legacy Motor Club and NASCAR on Saturday. Josh Berry replaced him in the No. 42 Chevrolet and qualified 35th with a lap of 186.220 mph.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m. ET on USA Network (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA).