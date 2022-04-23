TALLADEGA, Ala. – Christopher Bell, the last driver to go in the final round of qualifying, won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bell won the pole with a lap of 180.928 mph, taking the the top spot from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., who qualified at 180.652 mph.

Daniel Hemric qualified third for Kaulig Racing and will have Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez with him on the second row in fourth spot.

Kyle Larson qualified fifth. Kurt Busch will start sixth. Denny Hamlin will start seventh, giving Toyota four of the top seven spots. William Byron qualified eighth and is followed by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Sunday’s race is at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

Read more about NASCAR

Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV channel, weather Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway Umbrellas key tool for NASCAR Cup teams on sunny day at Talladega

Christopher Bell wins Cup pole at Talladega originally appeared on NBCSports.com