Christopher Bell win sends him to Saturday’s Chili Bowl feature

Three-time defending Chili Bowl Nationals champion Christopher Bell won his preliminary feature race Thursday to advance to Saturday night’s feature event.

The victory was his fifth consecutive preliminary night feature at the Chili Bowl. Bell continued his strong week. He won the event’s race of champions earlier this week.

Thomas Meseraull finished second to also advance to Saturday’s main event.

The other preliminary feature winners this week have been Cannon McIntosh (Monday), Kyle Larson (Tuesday) and Rico Abreu (Wednesday). Abreu won back-to-back Chili Bowl titles before Bell’s run of three in a row.

“You know (Larson) is going to be there at the end,” Bell said in the press conference about Saturday night’s feature. “Rico is on kill mode. The champ is back. I think Rico is going to be really strong. Aaron Reutzel, my teammate, was outstanding at the end of the race Monday night. I think there are a ton of guys that will show up. I think we’re in for a treat Saturday.”

Friday will be the final preliminary night. NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Justin Allgaier are among those who will compete.

Christopher Bell wins John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night! pic.twitter.com/D6B9Ls2H5b — Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) January 17, 2020



