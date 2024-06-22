Christopher Bell wards off Custer, Creed in overtime for Xfinity win in New Hampshire

Christopher Bell rolled to victory in his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start since 2022, fending off Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed in an intense overtime Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota led 43 of the 203 laps in Saturday’s SciAps 200, powering to a 0.254-second margin of victory. He is now 4-for-4 in winning Xfinity races at the 1.058-mile oval, notching the 18th victory of his Xfinity Series career.

Creed, Bell’s JGR teammate, drove home as the runner-up for the 10th time in his Xfinity career. Custer’s No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford led a race-best 115 laps and took third place, with JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier fourth and Carson Kvapil completing the top five.

Custer, the defending series champion and current points leader, seemed poised for his first victory of the season, but Creed’s close-quarters racing during the overtime restart moved him out of the groove, opening the door for Bell to take advantage.

Justin Bonsignore posted a 23rd-place result in his Xfinity Series debut, with his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota snared in a multicar tangle with 19 laps remaining. The 36-year-old New York native prevailed in his home series — the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour — earlier in the day at the New Hampshire track.

The race began on Goodyear’s wet-weather tires — a first for the Xfinity Series on an oval — after a lingering shower soaked the track nearly an hour before the scheduled green flag. After some rapid drying in the opening 10-lap run, teams pitted under a yellow flag for dry-weather slicks.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is the Tennessee Lottery 250, scheduled next Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET, USA Network, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

This story will be updated.