Christopher Bell sets blistering pace, snares Busch Light Pole for Las Vegas

Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bell posted a final lap of 182.673 mph at the 1.5-mile track, snagging the top starting spot for his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM). He’ll start first with the first pole of his Cup Series career.

Defending race winner Kyle Larson was second-fastest at 182.014 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric was third, with Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott completing the top five in the last round of qualifying.

It was another early go-round for the 2022 qualifying format, with the 37-car field initially split into two groups for single-car runs. The five fastest from each early session formed a 10-car final group that battled it out for the pole position.

Bell was the top qualifier (181.482 mph) in Group A, and Larson led the speed charts with a 182.352-mph lap in Group B.

Larson stays fast, tops practice; Kyle Busch crashes

Defending race winner Kyle Larson led the way in Cup Series practice, setting the pace with a 181.184-mph lap in the 35-minute session. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was also fastest in the consecutive 10-lap average category.

Christopher Bell took the second spot on the practice chart, with Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Joey Logano completing the top five in order.

A crash by Kyle Busch forced the only caution period, six minutes into the session. The Las Vegas native lost control when a tire deflated on his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, forcing the car into the outside retaining wall in Turn 3. His JGR crew indicated the team would prepare a reserve car for Sunday’s 400-miler.

NASCAR officials tweaked the practice structure for Saturday’s session. Competition officials switched from dividing the field into two groups for separate 15-minute sessions, opting for a single 35-minute practice for all entries.

