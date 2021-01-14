Christopher Bell set to compete Thursday at Chili Bowl

Three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell takes to the track Thursday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, looking to secure a spot in Saturday’s Chili Bowl Nationals A-main.

Bell’s week started well. He won the Race of Champions invitational race Tuesday for the second year in a row.

Bell, who moves to Joe Gibbs Racing this Cup season, won the Chili Bowl Nationals from 2017-19. Kyle Larson ended his streak last year.

Bell seeks to win the Thursday night A-main for a fifth consecutive year. The top two finishers from tonight’s A-main are locked into Saturday’s A-Main.

Others with NASCAR connections scheduled to compete Thursday are Garrett Smithley and Ryan Ellis.

Here is when other drivers with NASCAR ties are scheduled to compete this week in the Chili Bowl:

