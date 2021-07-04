Christopher Bell scores a runner-up finish at Road America
Listen in as Christopher Bell talks about his second-place finish at Road America.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
A golf pro at a Kennesaw, Georgia, golf club was shot and killed at his course on Saturday.
The Yankees blew a late lead against the Mets, losing Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader 10-5.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
Ho-hum, just another ridiculous goal scored by Messi. The quality of his goals alone is worthy of winning a trophy for Argentina.
The Finals are here, with two franchises not traditionally on this stage.
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are usually better in their approach to media than they showed this week.
At this point, does anyone think Paul wants to leave the Suns?
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
ESPN's broadcast of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, where Joey Chestnut set a new record, experienced technical difficulties.
Walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a word as the defending champ? I don’t get it.
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on