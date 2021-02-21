Christopher Bell scores first Cup win with victory on Daytona road course

Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano for the lead in the frontstretch chicane coming to the white flag and went on to win Sunday’s Cup race on the Daytona road course.

It marks the second week in a row a driver has won his first Cup race. Bell’s win came a week after Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500. The victory also came a week after Bell triggered a multi-car crash early in the Daytona 500. It also marked the second week in a row Logano saw his hopes to win a race end in the final moments. Bell took advantage of fresher tires to get by Logano, who finished second.

“This is definitely one of the highlights of my life so far,” Bell told FS1.

Bell’s win for Joe Gibbs Racing came a day after the organization won the Xfinity race with Ty Gibbs, who scored his first series win.

Denny Hamlin placed third and was followed by Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Chase Elliott saw his bid for a fifth consecutive road course win end with five laps to go when he attempted to pass Brad Keselowski in Turn 6 on the infield portion of the course. The field got bunched. Chase Briscoe appeared to get into the back of Denny Hamlin and there was contact with Elliott. He finished 21st.

McDowell had a tire go down before the start and overshot Turn 1 when he couldn’t turn the car from his front row starting spot. Further behind McDowell, Kyle Busch, who won last week’s Busch Clash on this course, was forced into the grass just after Turn 1 by Chase Briscoe and suffered right front damage in the grass.

McDowell went on to finish eighth. Busch had further issues in the race and placed 35th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brad Keselowski overcame tire issues early and a spin to bounce back and finish fifth. … AJ Allmendinger overcame a pit road speeding penalty to finish seventh. … Ryan Preece finished ninth, giving him back-to-back top 10s to open the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: A week after finishing seventh in the Daytona 500 for Chip Ganassi Racing, Ross Chastain crashed and finished 39th Sunday.

NEXT: The series races at 3:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 28 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

