Christopher Bell rules New Hampshire for fifth Xfinity win of 2019

Christopher Bell dialed up a dominant victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, leading 186 of the 200 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell powered the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota to a four-second margin of victory in the Roxor 200. His fifth Xfinity win of the season is his second at New Hampshire and the 13th of his career in the series.

Pole-starter Cole Custer came home second in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 00 Ford, securing his 11th top-five finish of the season. Justin Allgaier snagged third with defending series champ Tyler Reddick fourth and Monster Energy Series regular Paul Menard fifth.

The race ran mostly clean and green early, save for a Lap 31 crash by the No. 23 Chevrolet of John Hunter Nemechek. The 22-year-old driver limped back to the garage, but his car absorbed severe rear-end damage and was done for the day. Nemechek finished 36th.

Contact ramped up later in the race with Menard initiating contact with Harrison Burton, who was making just the third start of his Xfinity career. Burton had bumped up against Menard’s entry earlier, and replays of Menard’s radio chatter indicated that his contact later came as retaliation.

Burton pitted multiple times for repairs and later parked, placing 29th in the 38-car field.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ next race is the U.S. Cellular 250, scheduled next Saturday at Iowa Speedway, where Bell has won the last two races.

