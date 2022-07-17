Christopher Bell punches his ticket to the playoffs with New Hampshire win
Christopher Bell holds off Chase Elliott to become the 14th different NASCAR Cup winner this season, punching his ticket for a playoff berth.
Christopher Bell won Sunday's 318-mile race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup playoff field.
A strong run in the race's final stage earned Christopher Bell a win in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing the Toyota driver into a playoff spot.
Christopher Bell's crew chief tried to give him a little bit of coaching — some encouragement with about 40 laps left in the race and a victory and playoff spot at stake — and was promptly told, well, basically to shush. Bell explained later there so many laps left in the race, that he didn't need a reminder of how far the No. 20 Toyota had to go to reach the finish line. Plus, Bell already knew the way to reach victory lane at his favorite track.
LOUDON, N.H. — There’s perhaps no track on the schedule that would mean more to Martin Truex Jr. to win at than New Hampshire Motor Speedway. And yet, it’s the one that eludes him most. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champ picked up his first pole for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday and carried that […]
Christopher Bell has quietly established himself as a New England force over the past three years coming up the NASCAR ranks and on Sunday afternoon, he convincingly earned his biggest triumph to date there, a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 and a ticket to the 2022 Playoffs. Bell led the last 42 […]
Series veteran Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the Xfinity Series season Saturday, taking the lead late to win in front of Trevor Bayne.
NASCAR disqualifies the cars of Landon Cassill and Noah Gragson after they failed inspection after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire.
Recap the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in this week's Race Rewind.
Chase Elliott shows his disappointment with his second-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying 'poor execution' cost him a win.
Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski engaged in a wild, fender-scraping show of displeasure and retaliation during a mid-race caution period Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After the yellow flag flew on Lap 163 for Kyle Busch‘s solo spin in the Ambetter 301, both Dillon and Keselowski left pit road in close quarters. Dillon‘s No. […]
Tyler Reddick can add Michael Jordan to his contacts list. Reddick made the surprise jump -- his current Richard Childress Racing team bellyached it’s an ill-timed one -- to join Denny Hamlin and Jordan’s 22XI Racing in 2024. Kyle Busch still wants a new deal for 2023, and yes, the long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shopped himself to other teams.
Martin Truex Jr. won a pole for the first time in his three-plus seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and will lead a Toyota-heavy top five to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Truex turned a lap of 127.113 mph on Saturday and won his 20th career pole -- the previous 19 were won with other teams, including a career-best five with defunct Furniture Row Racing in 2016. “We’ve got a lot of race wins, and those are obviously more important,” Truex said.
Joe Gibbs said he's surprised his eponymous race team has yet to sign two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to a contract for 2023. Busch faced an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company had sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.