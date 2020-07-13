Christopher Bell places seventh at Kentucky Speedway

Christopher Bell finished seventh in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Bell, his fifth of the year, added 30 points to his season total.

Bell started in 34th position. The first-year driver has picked up one top-five and four top-10 finishes in his career.

The Norman, Oklahoma native began the race eight spots behind his career mark of 26, but finished 13 places ahead of his career average of 20.5.

Bell raced against a field of 38 drivers on the way to his seventh-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 42 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 13 lead changes.

Cole Custer earned the victory in the race, and Martin Truex Jr finished second. Matt DiBenedetto placed third, Kevin Harvick brought home fourth, and Kurt Busch finished off the top five.

After Aric Almirola won Stage 1, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

